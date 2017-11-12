Devils' Damon Severson: Offense slow to come
Severson scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.
Severson has struggled to put up points and build on his strong 31-point season last year. He has five points in 15 games and still carries comparisons to Shea Weber. But like many young defenders, Severson needs to build more stability into his game before he can be a strong fantasy asset.
More News
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Mixed results Tuesday•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Inks new deal•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Nearing contract agreement•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Picks up pair of helpers Saturday•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...