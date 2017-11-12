Severson scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Severson has struggled to put up points and build on his strong 31-point season last year. He has five points in 15 games and still carries comparisons to Shea Weber. But like many young defenders, Severson needs to build more stability into his game before he can be a strong fantasy asset.

