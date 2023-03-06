Severson scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Severson set up a Jesper Boqvist goal late in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. This was Severson's first multi-point effort since Jan. 13, when he had three assists against the lowly Ducks. The defenseman isn't anywhere near the pace he showed in producing 46 points over 80 contests a year ago -- he has five tallies, 16 helpers, 79 shots on net, 85 blocks and a plus-6 rating through 61 outings in 2022-23.