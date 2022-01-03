Severson scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Severson tallied in the first period and set up Nico Hischier's second-period marker. This was Severson's second straight two-point game. The defenseman's offense is looking a little stronger lately, as he's up to 13 points, 70 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 32 contests overall. He's added 35 hits, 44 blocked shots and 24 PIM in a top-four role. Nine of his points have come since the start of December.