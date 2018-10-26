Devils' Damon Severson: Opens scoring in losing affair
Severson scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 loss to Nashville.
The first-period marker was Severson's second of the year to go along with four assists. In addition to the goal, the 6-2 defenseman led his team with three hits and added a blocked shot as well.
More News
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Picks up helper Thursday•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Third straight 20-point campaign•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Unable to elevate offensive game•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Gets two helpers Tuesday•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Ends five-game drought with two points•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Scores twice against Isles•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.