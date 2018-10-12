Severson recorded an assist, a plus-4 rating and two hits while logging 18:08 of ice time during Thursday's 6-0 blowout win over the Capitals.

Severson has a goal and an assist in the opening games which puts him well on his way to eclipsing the career-high 31-point season he posted in 2016-17. The ascension of Will Butcher has blocked the 24-year-old's path to top power-play minutes, but his all-around ability should merit a look in deeper leagues.