Severson played through a broken toe during the second half of the 2020-21 season, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Severson's skating was evidently affected by his injury, but he was still relatively productive this season, picking up three goals and 21 points through 56 contests. He should be fully healed in time for next campaign's training camp.
More News
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Sets up pair in third period•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Rare productive effort on PP•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Remains productive offensively•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Halts goal, point droughts•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Struggling in featured role•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Returns from COVID-19 protocol•