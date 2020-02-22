Severson scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

He sprung Jesper Bratt for a breakaway goal to help open the scoring midway through the first period, then Severson avoided overtime by going top shelf on Ilya Samsonov with just under two minutes left in the third. The Devils' D-man had been held off the scoresheet in the prior four games, but Severson still has an impressive three goals and 11 points in the last 13 contests.