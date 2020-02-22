Devils' Damon Severson: Pots game-winner against Caps
Severson scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
He sprung Jesper Bratt for a breakaway goal to help open the scoring midway through the first period, then Severson avoided overtime by going top shelf on Ilya Samsonov with just under two minutes left in the third. The Devils' D-man had been held off the scoresheet in the prior four games, but Severson still has an impressive three goals and 11 points in the last 13 contests.
More News
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Stretches point streak to eight•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Four-game point streak•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Snags assists in win•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Two points not enough•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Racks up three points•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Two helpers against Vegas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.