Devils' Damon Severson: Pots goal in SO loss
Severson scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to Anaheim.
Severson is having a career year and now has four goals and 17 points in 28 games. His previous high for points in a season came back in 2016-17 when he notched 31, but the 24-year-old is on pace to easily surpass that number in 2018-19. Severson does need to improve defensively, as he presently owns the worst plus-minus rating on the team (-11).
