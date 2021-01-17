Severson assisted on Yegor Sharangovich's overtime winner in Saturday's 2-1 triumph over Boston.

Severson got the puck along the boards in the neutral zone and had the presence of mind to flick a no-look backhand pass to a streaking Sharangovich late in the extra session. Sharangovich converted the opportunity, giving New Jersey the win seconds before these two opponents would have gone to a second consecutive shootout to open the season. Outside of his pretty pass, Severson hasn't had much involvement on offense in the early going, with only one shot on net through two games.