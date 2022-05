Severson totaled 11 goals and 35 assists over 80 appearances in 2021-22.

Severson tied his career high in goals from 2018-19 while breaking 40 points for the first time. The Devils signed Dougie Hamilton to a huge contract last offseason to add scoring on the blue line, but Severson ended up outscoring Hamilton by 16 points, including a 16-8 edge in points on the power play. If Hamilton takes back top power-play unit duties next season, Severson could find it difficult to replicate this success.