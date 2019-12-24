Severson scored a goal and supplied two assists with a plus-4 rating in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Severson's tally made it 3-1 at 7:22 of the second period. He also assisted on goals by Blake Coleman and Pavel Zacha in the third period. The three-point burst gave Severson 11 points through 36 games, to go with 47 shots on goal, 49 blocked shots and 38 hits. The 25-year-old isn't likely to match the 39 points he put last season.