Severson dished out two power-play helpers in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Both assists came on first-period Yegor Sharangovich goals. Severson's playing his most productive hockey of the season down the stretch, with four helpers in his last six games. He came into this game with just two power-play points all season, so don't expect Severson to match this level of production with the extra man any time soon.