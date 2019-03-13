Devils' Damon Severson: Reaches 35 points
Severson gathered a helper in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Flames.
He also blocked two shots and fired two shots on goal. Severson has 10 goals and 25 assists in 70 games this year, hitting the 35-point plateau for the first time. If fantasy owners can cover his minus-20 rating, his lofty goal totals from the blue line make him an intriguing option.
