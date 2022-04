Severson notched an assist, six hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Severson helped out on a Nathan Bastian tally in the first period. The assist was Severson's fifth point in nine games in April, as he continues his steady offense in the final month of the campaign. The 27-year-old blueliner has enjoyed a career year with 43 points, 152 shots on net, 83 hits, 86 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating in 74 contests.