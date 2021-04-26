Severson supplied an assist Sunday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.
Severson has three assists in the last four games, but his strong effort in the attacking zone hasn't changed New Jersey's fortunes. The Devils have now lost 10 straight games with no chance of making the playoffs, but players on teams like these make for sneaky fantasy options since there is less attention on them in general.
