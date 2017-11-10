Devils' Damon Severson: Returns to lineup Thursday
Severson logged 20:06 of ice time with 3:07 on the power play during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.
After being a healthy scratch against the Blues on Tuesday, it was encouraging to see Severson back in the lineup and playing big minutes -- especially with the man advantage. Unfortunately, the emergence of Will Butcher has hurt Severson's fantasy value, and the latter has just one goal and four points through 14 games this season.
More News
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Mixed results Tuesday•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Inks new deal•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Nearing contract agreement•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Picks up pair of helpers Saturday•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Ruled out Sunday with upper-body issue•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...