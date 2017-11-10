Severson logged 20:06 of ice time with 3:07 on the power play during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.

After being a healthy scratch against the Blues on Tuesday, it was encouraging to see Severson back in the lineup and playing big minutes -- especially with the man advantage. Unfortunately, the emergence of Will Butcher has hurt Severson's fantasy value, and the latter has just one goal and four points through 14 games this season.