Devils' Damon Severson: Scores in losing effort
Severson found the back of the net in a 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Severson opened the scoring with his eighth goal, but New Jersey would ultimately lose and suffer its 19th road loss of 2018-19. Although he's managed 27 points in 57 games, Severson is a team-worst minus-19 on the season.
More News
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Good on offense, bad on defense•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Leading shot-getter in loss•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Pots goal in SO loss•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Fills stat sheet•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Opens scoring in losing affair•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Picks up helper Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...