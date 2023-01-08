Severson scored a goal on five shots, leading the Devils to a 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers on Saturday.
Severson beat Igor Shesterkin with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 with Nico Hischier in overtime. This performance extends Severson's point streak to three games with three points in that span. On the season, Severson has three goals and nine points in 39 games.
