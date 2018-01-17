Devils' Damon Severson: Scores twice against Isles
Severson scored two goals, recorded five shots and logged 21:07 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Severson posted a career-high 31 points in 2016-17, and he parlayed his success into a six-year contract extension in September. However, he's really struggled to find an offensive groove this season and was even been a healthy scratch twice earlier this month. However, he's now found the scoresheet in consecutive games and owns the potential to make a more significant fantasy impact in the second half. At worst, Severson is a player to keep tabs on over the coming weeks, especially if he begins to receive consistent power-play time.
