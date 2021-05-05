Severson collected two assists and two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Boston.
Both of Severson's helpers came in the third period, including a perfect breakaway feed to set up Yegor Sharangovich's game-tying goal with 7:19 left in regulation. It was the second two-assist effort in the last four contests for Severson, who reached the 20-point plateau for the sixth straight season.
