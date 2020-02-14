Devils' Damon Severson: Stretches point streak to eight
Severson dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Severson now has an eight-game point streak rolling, and six of his nine points in this stretch have come on the power play. The 25-year-old defenseman's recent surge has him on pace to challenge last year's career-high output of 39 points if he can stay healthy the rest of the way.
