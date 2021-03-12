Severson had a minus-3 rating in a game-high 24:35 of ice time in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders. He didn't record a point, shot or blocked shot.
This game exemplified Severson's struggles this season, as he would make a solid bottom-four blueiiner on a better team but is out of his depth in a top-pairing role with New Jersey. He has eight points in 23 games this season but just one in the last 10.
