Severson had a minus-3 rating in a game-high 24:35 of ice time in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders. He didn't record a point, shot or blocked shot.

This game exemplified Severson's struggles this season, as he would make a solid bottom-four blueiiner on a better team but is out of his depth in a top-pairing role with New Jersey. He has eight points in 23 games this season but just one in the last 10.