Severson produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Severson has seen his offense slip back after starting January well -- he has just a goal and an assist over his last seven games. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 15 points, 59 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 48 outings this season. He's still in a top-four role, so he may have some fantasy value in deeper formats.