Severson registered an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Seventy-five percent of Severson's points have come in wins this season, but with only four goals and 12 assists total, the defenseman will be hard-pressed to come near the career-high 46 points that he set with New Jersey last season. He is, however, consistently adding value in the defensive zone with 71 blocked shots through 49 games.