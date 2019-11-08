Severson finished with a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Calgary, adding a shot and two blocks.

Severson was the lone Devils player with a rating worse than minus-1 in the game. He's no stranger to struggles in the rating category, as Severson's minus-10 mark this season brings his career rating to minus-97 through 375 games. With just three points in 14 games, he's not doing nearly enough elsewhere to counteract his shortcomings in the category.