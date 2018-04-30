Severson had nine goals and 15 points in 2017-18, while throwing 121 shots on goal and averaging 19:40 of ice time.

Although Severson's 24 total points was a slight step back from the 31 he posted last season, he did get off to a slower start to the year as he just secured nine points in his first 38 games, before turning it up a notch securing 15 in his final 38 contests. The drop in points is mildly surprising as his corsi and offensive zone start rate were both within a percentage of his 2016-17 marks, and he averaged similar playing time as well. The 23-year-old also had a steady power-play presence throughout the season averaging 1:38 of time per game, but saw it just translate over to four tallies on the man advantage. Severson will return for the second year of his contract next season, and figures to once again be a key piece of New Jersey's blue line.