Severson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Severson's third-period tally allowed the Devils to force overtime after they fell behind late in the middle frame. The 27-year-old had gone nine games without a goal, but he had five assists in that span. For the season, Severson's impressed with 11 tallies and 42 points, both of which are career-best marks. He's added 152 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 77 hits, 53 PIM and a minus-11 rating in 73 outings.