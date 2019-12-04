Devils' Damon Severson: Two helpers against Vegas
Severson picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
The blueliner did a little bit of everything, adding one shot, two blocked shots, two PIM and one hit to his ledger. It was Severson's first multi-point performance of the season, and he remains off the fantasy radar in most formats with three goals and seven points through 27 games.
