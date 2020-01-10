Devils' Damon Severson: Two points not enough
Severson recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
After dishing a helper on Blake Coleman's goal in the opening frame, Severson was the beneficiary of a fortuitous bounce and call in the second. He was the last Devils player to touch the puck before Jacob Trouba kicked it into his own net. The net was dislodged on the play, but a review awarded Severson his fifth goal of the season.
