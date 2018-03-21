Severson blocked three shots in 20:54 of ice time but added just one shot on goal without a point in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Sharks.

Severson remains stuck on 22 points after coming up empty in back-to-back outings following a three-game assist streak. Owners are still waiting for the 23-year-old blueliner to take the next step offensively, but he seems destined to finish between 21 and 31 points for the third consecutive campaign.