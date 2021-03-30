site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' David Quenneville: Back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
Quenneville was demoted to AHL Binghamton on Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Quenneville hasn't seen any NHL action yet and appears to only be used as an extra body for the Devils right now.
