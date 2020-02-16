Quenneville was traded to the Devils along with a 2021 second-round pick in exchange for defenseman Andy Greene on Sunday.

The 2016 seventh-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut, and he's bounced between the ECHL and AHL this season. He'll add depth to the New Jersey's organizational depth on the blue line, but he'll likely stay in the minors for the rest of the year. Quenneville is signed through the 2020-21 campaign, in which he'll be a restricted free agent afterward.