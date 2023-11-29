Mercer produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.
It's the second straight two-point performance for the 22-year-old, who is thriving while skating alongside a healthy Jack Hughes. Mercer began the season with a 10-game point drought, but since then he's turned things around, racking up five goals and eight points over his last 10 contests. A lack of consistent power-play time limits his fantasy upside, but he's still capable of contributing given his top-line role at even strength.
