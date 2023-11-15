Mercer scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Mercer got the Devils within two goals late in the third period, but they couldn't build a rally. The 22-year-old has benefited from the absences of Nico Hischier (upper body) and Jack Hughes (shoulder) -- Mercer's been in a top-six role and has scored all three of his goals over the last four games. That's all of his offense through 14 contests to go with 27 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating.