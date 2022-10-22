Mercer netted a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.
Mercer posted up near the crease and scooped up his own rebound, burying the puck into the cage for the game-winning goal. The second-year pivot has two goals and an assist through five games, and his top-six role is naturally met with opportunities on the man advantage.
More News
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Two points through four games•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Durable rookie season•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Two helpers in Sunday's loss•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Deposits goal Wednesday•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Contributes two points•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Three-point outing not enough•