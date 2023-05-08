Mercer earned three assists in Sunday's 8-4 win over Carolina in Game 3.
Mercer assisted on two goals by Jack Hughes and one by Timo Meier in New Jersey's blowout victory. He didn't have a point in three outings going into Sunday's contest. Mercer is up to two goals and four helpers in 10 games this postseason.
