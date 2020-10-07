Mercer was drafted 18th overall by the Devils at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Mercer is a treat to watch in the offensive zone. He plays an exciting, creative game and might just have the best mitts in the 2020 draft. Mercer has the smarts and skills to be a top-six winger, but his versatility could push him to the middle of the rink -- or into a two-way role that includes the PK thanks to his high motor. The only caveat to his game is that his feet are average at best. He'll get lots of help to improve his skating, and when he does, he could be a perennial 60-plus-point producer.