Mercer logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Mercer picked up a point in consecutive games for the first time since late December. The 22-year-old helped out on Timo Meier's go-ahead tally in the third period. Mercer's offense has dropped since the Devils got their ideal top six healthy at the same time, which has led to him playing on the third line. He's at 26 points, 90 shots on net and a minus-14 rating this season, and it seems unlikely he'll have enough time to match last year's 56-point effort.