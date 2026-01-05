Mercer scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Mercer ended his 16-game goal drought with a first-period tally. During that stretch, he was limited to five assists, 34 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. The 24-year-old has been playing center on the second line for the last few games while Jack Hughes works on the wing with Nico Hischier centering the top line. Even with the recent slump, Mercer's at 11 goals and 26 points through 42 outings this season, putting him on pace to top the 50-point mark for the second time in his career.