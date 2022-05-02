Mercer dressed in all 82 games as a rookie in 2021-22, totaling 17 goals and 25 assists.

Mercer showed plenty of promising traits in his first NHL season. He displayed both durability and versatility, as he was the only player to play in every game for the Devils while shifting between center and wing depending on who was available around him at the time. Mercer was also one of only six New Jersey skaters to top the 40-point mark, so he was productive as a rookie and has a bright future ahead of him as a likely middle-six staple for years to come.