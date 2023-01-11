Mercer scored two goals and an assist on two shots, fueling the Devils to a 5-3 win over Carolina on Tuesday.

The first star of the game, Mercer was sensational, scoring the game-winning goal on a drive to the net. He would also score the second Devils' goal and pick up a helper on Jesper Boqvist's game-tying goal. The second-year forward is now currently on a two-game point streak with four points in that span. On the season, Mercer has 10 goals and 25 points in 41 games.