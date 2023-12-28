Mercer had a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Mercer tied the score at 2-2 in the third period with his ninth goal of the season, and he also assisted on game-tying goals from Ondrej Palat and Luke Hughes, the latter of which came with just 1:25 remaining in regulation. This was the first three-point effort of 2023-24 for Mercer, who posted at least three points on four different occasions last season. He continues to lag well behind last year's 56-point pace, with just 17 points through 33 games.