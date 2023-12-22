Mercer scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.
Mercer got New Jersey on the board in the first period, firing a shot under the pad of Calvin Pickard to cut the deficit to 2-1, before adding an assist on Timo Meier's tally in the second. It's the first multi-point game since Nov. 28 for Mercer -- he came into the day with just two points (a goal and an assist) in his prior eight contests. Overall, the 22-year-old center now has eight goals and 14 points through 31 games this season.
