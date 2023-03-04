Mercer scored a goal on 10 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

At 19:32 of the first period, Mercer capitalized on a turnover with an unassisted goal. He's scored in eight straight games, racking up 10 tallies and five helpers over that span while looking right at home on the top line. The 21-year-old has 21 goals and 44 points, both career highs, through 61 contests in his second NHL campaign. He's added 120 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating while playing in all situations.