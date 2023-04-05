Mercer scored three goals in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Penguins.

Mercer powered the Devil's offense in a convincing victory, tallying his first hat trick of the season with goals in all three periods. The 21-year-old winger is up to 27 goals and 55 points through 78 games this season. Mercer has emerged as a high-end fantasy asset while playing alongside Nico Hischier and Tomas Tatar on New Jersey's first line.