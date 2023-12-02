Mercer scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

With the Devils' top six healthy again, Mercer is back to shining on the wing. He's posted six points over his last four games, a stark contrast to his season-opening 10-game point drought. The 22-year-old is better as part of the supporting cast for the Devils, and he can also fill a similar role for fantasy squads. Mercer has six goals, four helpers, 38 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 22 appearances this season.