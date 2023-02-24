Mercer scored two goals including the overtime winner and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Kings.

With the Devils down 2-0 and time ticking away in the second period, Mercer set up Tomas Tatar for the team's first tally to begin the comeback before potting goals of his own early in the third and exactly halfway into the extra frame. Mercer extended his goal streak to five games with the performance, a stretch in which the 21-year-old has found the back of the net seven times with nine points in total. The 18th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft needs to light the lamp twice more this season to reach 20 goals for the first time.