Mercer scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period before adding another tally in the third as New Jersey blew the game open. Mercer had just two goals over the prior 16 games, his only points during that stretch, and on the season he's up to 19 goals and 30 points through 69 contests.