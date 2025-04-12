Mercer notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Mercer has two helpers over his last three games. The 23-year-old continues to see time as the Devils' second-line center, a role he's filled since Jack Hughes' season ended due to a shoulder injury. Mercer is up to 33 points over 79 appearances, matching his output from 2023-24. He's added 136 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 40 hits and a plus-3 rating. It's not growth for Mercer, but at least he didn't take another step back in 2024-25.