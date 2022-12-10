Mercer scored a goal during a 6-4 loss to the visiting Islanders on Friday.
Finishing off a 2-on-1 breakaway, Mercer pulled the Devils to within 4-2 at 6:03 of the second period Friday. The 21-year-old forward benefitted from Jack Hughes fending off two defenders to feed his linemate for his second goal in three outings. Mercer, who recorded two shots during 21:56 of ice time Friday, has amassed five points in his past six appearances.
